Good News: Bicycle Colorado helps students bike to school

On Friday, September 15, Bicycle Colorado co-hosted a group ride with nearly 20 students at the Mathematics and Science Leadership Academy in West Denver. With co-hosts the Athmar Park Active Living Coalition, the Denver Police Department and the Mathematics and Science Leadership Academy, we rode with students from Huston Lake Park to their school and taught them important safety information, including the “you-check” (pictured). The Denver Police had a squad car leading the ride, as well as two bike-mounted police officers.

“Thanks to Mo and your team for holding such an awesome event for the MSLA kids!” said Meghan McCloskey Boydston, Active Living Coalition Program Manager. “And thanks to DPD for helping keep the kids safe.”

Share this:

Tweet

