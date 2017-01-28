Boulder to Host SNOW-pen House

First-ever SNOW-pen House



When it snows, Boulder clears the multi-use paths. But we all still need to use bike lanes and streets to get where we are going. Sometimes these can remain impassable to many folks for days.

What streets would you prioritize for snow removal in the bike lanes and on the bike routes? That is the question the city is asking at Boulder’s SNOW-pen House. The city is looking to host this event in February.

Follow Community Cycles on Facebook or sign up for Advocacy Alerts on the Community Cycles homepage to get details.

Come give your input to the city’s snow removal priority map!

Date details will be updated as they are available.

