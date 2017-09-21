Golden-Denver Bike Route Survey – Vote!

Golden and Denver are two popular destinations for both recreational and commuter cyclists. Bike Jeffco has identified five possible routes between the two places. All of them have safety hazards and other challenges.

Which is the best route?

In an effort to answer this question and identify the safety hazards and challenges, Bike Jeffco invites you to join us to ride the five routes we have identified.

Afterwards, complete a survey form for each route.

We will use the results of these survey rides to select the best route(s) and advocate for safety improvements along them

Each route will depart from the Clear Creek Trail at Lions Park, 10th Street, Golden. The destination will be the REI Flagship store, 1416 Platte St, Denver

CLICK HERE to view the route maps and ride details.

