Cyclist seriously injured in weekend crash on U.S. 36 north of Boulder

303 staffers witnessed the aftermath of this crash on Saturday, and received multiple reports of the cyclist receiving CPR in the middle of Highway 36, broken glass (presumably from a windshield), and that the scene, “looked bad. Very bad.” Though the Venus de Miles ride and the BBSC Sunset Tri were both occurring on Saturday, local athletes commented to 303 that the cyclist was not participating in either of those events (unconfirmed). A local triathlete added, “Broken femur and humerus from EMS respondent who was at the scene.”

No news was available directly from the state patrol despite multiple calls and messages left.

Wednesday morning this story appeared in the Daily Camera:

By Mitchell Byars

A cyclist was seriously injured in a crash over the weekend on U.S. 36 north of Boulder after apparently steering into oncoming traffic.

The crash occurred at the 31 milemarker of North Foothills Highway just north of the city of Boulder at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reid.

Investigators believe the cyclist, 64-year-old Lucy Ginley, of Evergreen, was headed toward Lyons when she crossed into the Boulder-bound lane and struck the front left of a Chevy Avalanche truck driven by Rak Andrezej, 44, of Illinois.

Ginley was thrown from the bike, and her bicycle then collided with a second cyclist.

Reid said Ginley was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck and the second cyclist were not injured.

It is not known yet what may have caused the cyclist to veer into the opposite lane. The case remains under investigation, and no citations have been issued at this time.