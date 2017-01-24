Winter Riding Tips: Studded Snow Tires

Snow has been falling and melting. Enough to make some roads and trails patchy with some sketchy icy spots that will not melt until May. Here are some thoughts on winter wheels and studded snow tires.

From Community Cycles here’s a tip on Winter Wheels

Tired of those scary moments where you might fall or slip while riding? Try studded tires!

As these can be expensive, we recommend buying only one to start. Find an alternate front wheel with similar dimensions (this will keep you from having to re-adjust brakes), and keep the studded tire mounted to this front wheel. Then on a snow day, just swap out that front wheel to feel more secure while you’re out pedaling.

Here are some tips on what to look for in a studded tire for road bikes and mountain bikes from icebike.org

Here’s a fun DiY video

Share this:

Tweet

