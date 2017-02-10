Weekend Preview: Rides All Weekend

Cycling Events

Sat. Feb. 11

 

Tennessee Pass Night Jam

Leadville-ish

 

Sunday Feb. 12

 

Oskar Blues Old Man Winter Rally & Run

Lyons

 

Choose  50km or 100km of dirt, snow, sweat, and beer rolling through the world-famous cycling mecca of Boulder County, ColoRADo…from Lyons to Boulder and beyond. OR crush the 5.8-mile run course, a fast, flat “Best of Lyons” tour, that integrates single track trails, pavement and dirt roads for a frosty frolic through a spectacular winter landscape. Everybody gets luxury aid stations with real food and hydration, a hot meal and a cold beer at the finish line, and a killer post-ride party with great music, contests, and a massive raffle. It will be the most fun you have all winter!

 

Big Ring Fat Bike Race #2

Meyer Ranch, Conifer

 

Trithalon Events

Sunday Feb. 12

 

Winter Sprinter Swim Meet

Longmont

