Update On Thumbtack Case – Suspects Had Their Day In Court

A member of the Women Bike Colorado facebook group was at the January 5th court hearing for one of the thumbtacks case suspects.

Tyler and Calvin Chambers are cousins and were charged with misdemeanor crimes for placing hundreds of thumb tacks on Deer Creek Canyon Rd over the 4th of July weekend in 2016.

Both have pleaded guilty and were sentenced to approximately 60 hours of community service.

Previous posts:

https://303cycling.com/hundreds-of-tacks-placed-on-deer-creek-canyon-roads/

https://303cycling.com/help-identify-suspect-deer-creek-thumbtacks/

https://303cycling.com/thumb-tacks-suspects-identified/

