Hundreds of Tacks Placed on Deer Creek Canyon roads

It didn’t take long to see why as thumb tacks by the dozens were spread along a section of Deer Creek Canyon Road, west of Chatfield State Park.

Bob Keller is an avid cyclist and often rides Deer Creek Canyon Road with his son Robby and friend Michael Mendik. He knew early on that Sunday’s ride was going to be a little dangerous.

Four of Keller’s friends warned him they all got flat tires.

Thumb tacks littered the road and shoulder. There were 49 in just one section alone and nearby, a piece of the 100-count pack they came in.

“They’re all shiny and new and it’s an absolute shame,” Keller said.

Dave Evans, founder of the cycling advocacy group Bike JeffCo, said this is not a new occurrence.

“We hear about one of these every two or three years. Nobody’s ever been caught because obviously it’s very difficult to find the person but these do happen and obviously tacks are the Achilles heel of a bicycles tires,” Evans said.

Bike JeffCo works to be the voice of road cyclists and increase safety. One of the big issues they deal with is what they call an ongoing feud between cyclists, drivers, motorcycle riders and residents along the narrow road.

“Not all cyclists abide by the rules but that’s not a way of proving a point,” Keller said.

Cyclist Jen Barnhart and three other riders found 15 tacks in their tires early Sunday morning and couldn’t finish their ride. Barnhart said one cyclist had to ride down the hill and bring a vehicle to pick up the rest of the group.

Keller avoided a flat this time and hopes everyone can learn to share the road.

“A lot of other ways of getting your point across than doing something like that,” he said.

The Bike JeffCo founder told 9NEWS he went back up the road Sunday evening and found another 40 tacks. The group will discuss the situation at their next meeting on Aug. 9.

“When we hear things like this it kind of leaves a nasty taste in your mouth,” Evans said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the tacks. There’s no word on any suspects at this point.

