MAYOR HANCOCK TO LEAD COLORADO CLASSIC KIDS BIKE RIDE

DENVER, Mayor Michael B. Hancock will lead a large youth bike ride and cut the ribbon to open the start-finish line for Denver stages of the Colorado Classic at 9 a.m. on Saturday August 12th.

Kids aged 5-15 and their families are invited to bring their bikes to ride with the Mayor from 9-10 a.m. on a mile-long closed section of the Colorado in the RiNo Art District. Participants depart from the start/finish line of the race at Walnut and 31st streets.

The Bike Parade with the Mayor is sponsored by DaVita and hosted by Bicycle Colorado and is free and open to the public.

Prior to the ride, DaVita will host a bike-building event to assemble and give away 25 free new bikes to students from John Amesse Elementary School.

A free bike-decoration station for participants is being run by local groups Northeast Transportation Connections and Kidical Mass.

Following the ride, Bicycle Colorado, Bikes Together and Impact 360 will provide free interactive youth bike activities in the Velorama Festival Kids Zone.

All types of bikes are welcome including Striders and tricycles, road and mountain bikes, and bikes with trailers.

Timeline:

8:30 a.m. Youth ride staging & bike decoration station

8:30 a.m. DaVita Bike Build

9:00 a.m. Mayor Hancock Ribbon Cutting with VIP’s

9:10 a.m. Mayor Hancock 2-block ride with kids on Striders, tricycles

9:20 a.m. Mayor Hancock leads out kid’s parade on mile-long course closed to traffic

9:30 a.m. Kids Zone Opens – parking lot B / Coors Field parking lot

10:00 a.m. Kid’s parade course closes.

