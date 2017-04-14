Injured mountain biker rescued after crash on Boulder County trail

Always tell someone where you’re riding!

From the Times Call

An injured mountain biker was rescued Wednesday night after crashing on Walker Trail Loop in the foothills of Boulder County.

At about 7:25 p.m., Boulder authorities received a phone call from a pair of mountain bikers who had come across the injured biker “who was in need of medical attention,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The injured bicyclist, William Buckner, was riding alone in southwestern Boulder County when he crashed, injuring his left hip and arm. He was unable to move and had not told anyone where he would be riding, the release said.

Two other mountain bikers, Jason Kiefer and Ryan Cross, happened across Buckner about 10 minutes after the crash, aided him and called 911.

