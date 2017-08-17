Weekend Preview: Happy Cycling

Cycling Events
Thursday August 17th
REVO CX Strength & Conditioning
Boulder
Erie
BVV Welcomes their newest sponsor, Wheels Manufacturing.
Pagosa Springs
Saturday August 19th
Larkspur
The Wacky Bike Ride is a one-day cycling event to encourage fitness and fun. With five rides to choose from and money from each registration benefiting Project ReCycle, the Wacky Bike Ride is a no-brainer way to spend a Sunday in Colorado.
ALL NEW COURSE surrounded by tall pine trees and beautiful views of Pikes peak. This is not the same old Wacky with the 33, 62, and 100 mile courses taking part in the KOM/QOM Strava challenge as riders climb up Tomah as they are cheered on by the crowd. Although it is called the “Wacky”, it is not for the faint of heart with elevation gains of 2,100 on the 33 mile course, 4,225 on the 62 mile and 6,263 on the 100 mile courses.
I Was Never Afraid: Book Signing by Scott Sweeney
Barnes & Noble, Glendale 10am – noon
Thorncreek Barnes & Noble, Thornton, 2-4pm
I am very excited to announce the release of my next novel I WAS NEVER AFRAID. . This suspense/thriller has a bit of a twist. A mysterious character in the fiction portion of the book is revealed in a post book biography. ~ I was inspired to create this character from an amazing person that resided in Denver CO. Becky Wilson’s heroic feet back in 1967 propelled her into the record books, brought her tickertape parades and newspaper articles across the country. Sadly over time her accomplishment seemed to have faded and been forgotten. I hope this book will change that!
Aurora
BVV Track TT Colorado State Championships
Erie
Modern Market Criterium and Intergalactic Single Speed Championships
Aurora
WP Epic Singletrack: King of the Rockies
Winter Park
Pagosa Springs
Lee Likes Bikes Level 1 MTB Skills Clinic
Boulder
Sunday August 20th
Louisville
Colorado Springs
Triathlon Events
Saturday August 19th
Boulder
INDIVIDUAL EVENTS: 1, 2 or 3 miles
TEAM EVENTS:
1 & 2 Mile only (can be co-ed)
3 people per tem – accumulated times of all 3 swimmers
NEW THIS YEAR! PRIZE MONEY
August 19 event – $40 to First Place Male & Female Individual events NO wetsuit only
NO RACE DAY REGISTRATION!
Aspen
35th Annual Leadville Trail 100
Leadville
Sunday August 20th
Evergreen