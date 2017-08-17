Weekend Preview: Happy Cycling

Cycling Events

Thursday August 17th

REVO CX Strength & Conditioning

Boulder

BVV Track Night

Erie

BVV Welcomes their newest sponsor, Wheels Manufacturing.

There will be prizes for cyclists from University Bikes, Sweet Cow Ice Cream, Oskar Blues, their own Wheels Mfg site and more. This is a fun venue to spectate, bring a picnic dinner and socialize! Free entry for spectators.

DUST2: Shaeffer’s Track

Pagosa Springs

Saturday August 19th

Wacky Bike Ride

Larkspur

The Wacky Bike Ride is a one-day cycling event to encourage fitness and fun. With five rides to choose from and money from each registration benefiting Project ReCycle, the Wacky Bike Ride is a no-brainer way to spend a Sunday in Colorado.

ALL NEW COURSE surrounded by tall pine trees and beautiful views of Pikes peak. This is not the same old Wacky with the 33, 62, and 100 mile courses taking part in the KOM/QOM Strava challenge as riders climb up Tomah as they are cheered on by the crowd. Although it is called the “Wacky”, it is not for the faint of heart with elevation gains of 2,100 on the 33 mile course, 4,225 on the 62 mile and 6,263 on the 100 mile courses.

I Was Never Afraid: Book Signing by Scott Sweeney

Barnes & Noble, Glendale 10am – noon

Thorncreek Barnes & Noble, Thornton, 2-4pm

I am very excited to announce the release of my next novel I WAS NEVER AFRAID. . This suspense/thriller has a bit of a twist. A mysterious character in the fiction portion of the book is revealed in a post book biography. ~ I was inspired to create this character from an amazing person that resided in Denver CO. Becky Wilson’s heroic feet back in 1967 propelled her into the record books, brought her tickertape parades and newspaper articles across the country. Sadly over time her accomplishment seemed to have faded and been forgotten. I hope this book will change that!

3rd Annual Food Rescue Ride

Aurora

BVV Track TT Colorado State Championships

Erie

Modern Market Criterium and Intergalactic Single Speed Championships

Aurora

WP Epic Singletrack: King of the Rockies

Winter Park

DUST2: Sewell’s Pursuit

Pagosa Springs

Lee Likes Bikes Level 1 MTB Skills Clinic

Boulder

Sunday August 20th

Avista Women’s Weekly Ride

Louisville

USAFA Road Race

Colorado Springs

Triathlon Events

Saturday August 19th

BAM Bare Bones OWS

Boulder

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS: 1, 2 or 3 miles

TEAM EVENTS:

1 & 2 Mile only (can be co-ed)

3 people per tem – accumulated times of all 3 swimmers

NEW THIS YEAR! PRIZE MONEY

August 19 event – $40 to First Place Male & Female Individual events NO wetsuit only

NO RACE DAY REGISTRATION!

XTERRA Aspen Valley

Aspen

35th Annual Leadville Trail 100

Leadville

Sunday August 20th

Evergreen Kids Triathlon

Evergreen

