Education Coordinator – Community Cycles

The Education Coordinator manages the Earn a Bike (EAB) program, coordinates the Complete Mechanic Series (CMS), and conducts occasional other workshops at and on behalf of Community Cycles.
Reports to: Community Cycles Sales and Service Manager
Education/ Experience/ Specific Knowledge:
– 1+ years bike mechanic experience.
– 1+ years teaching experience.
– Excellent communication skills.
– Excellent organization skills.
– Hours per week: 15-20
Responsibilities: EAB
– Facilitate EAB program participants’ progress through the program by resolving problems, responding to questions, answering all inquiries and getting participants their bikes
– Coordinates with employees and volunteers working on web site and Salesforce to make sure class times and descriptions are accurate.
– Enters participants into Salesforce when necessary
– Track TANF and other paperwork associated with EABers.
– Opens up EAB waiting list (when there is one) and notifies people on list
– Continually review the EAB process to ensure it functions smoothly and cost effectively while remaining relevant, engaging and worthwhile to participants.
– Keep Community Cycles members, volunteers and staff informed about EAB through the newsletter and staff meetings
– Distribute surveys and review participant feedback for improvements to the process, workshop curriculums, materials and props.
– Keep the EAB and CMS program consistent with the Community Cycles community service goals.
– Maintain order in the weekly teaching props bins
– Maintain a sufficient supply of new helmets for EAB graduates. Coordinate delivery with Boulder Community Hospital.
– Continually review EAB reports in Salesforce to maintain accuracy.
Responsibilities: CMS
– Coordination of the CMS Series and Park Tool School
– Coordinate scheduling for class series and instructors
– Insure that all CMS props are ready at the beginning of each series
Other Responsibilities
– Coordinate dates for workshops and CMS with the Instructor Corps to insure adequate coverage.
– Coordinate the delivery of Adult Maintenance 101 and Fix-a-Flat workshops for UCAR, BVSD and Boulder County.
– Maintain the Education Station and insure handout bins are adequately supplied. Insure handouts are current and relevant
– Attend monthly staff meetings and others as required.
– Provide the Community Cycles Manager, Executive Director and Membership Director with monthly performance reports.
Compensation/ Benefits:
Hourly rate starting at $13 – $15 with a raise after 6 months. PTO after 6 months. IRA match after 2 years. Flexible work environment and time-off.
Send cover letter and resume to: manager@communitycycles.org.
Subject line: Education Coordinator opening