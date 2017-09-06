Education Coordinator – Community Cycles

The Education Coordinator manages the Earn a Bike (EAB) program, coordinates the Complete Mechanic Series (CMS), and conducts occasional other workshops at and on behalf of Community Cycles.

Reports to: Community Cycles Sales and Service Manager

Education/ Experience/ Specific Knowledge:

– 1+ years bike mechanic experience.

– 1+ years teaching experience.

– Excellent communication skills.

– Excellent organization skills.

– Hours per week: 15-20

Responsibilities: EAB

– Facilitate EAB program participants’ progress through the program by resolving problems, responding to questions, answering all inquiries and getting participants their bikes

– Coordinates with employees and volunteers working on web site and Salesforce to make sure class times and descriptions are accurate.

– Enters participants into Salesforce when necessary

– Track TANF and other paperwork associated with EABers.

– Opens up EAB waiting list (when there is one) and notifies people on list

– Continually review the EAB process to ensure it functions smoothly and cost effectively while remaining relevant, engaging and worthwhile to participants.

– Keep Community Cycles members, volunteers and staff informed about EAB through the newsletter and staff meetings

– Distribute surveys and review participant feedback for improvements to the process, workshop curriculums, materials and props.

– Keep the EAB and CMS program consistent with the Community Cycles community service goals.

– Maintain order in the weekly teaching props bins

– Maintain a sufficient supply of new helmets for EAB graduates. Coordinate delivery with Boulder Community Hospital.

– Continually review EAB reports in Salesforce to maintain accuracy.

Responsibilities: CMS

– Coordination of the CMS Series and Park Tool School

– Coordinate scheduling for class series and instructors

– Insure that all CMS props are ready at the beginning of each series

Other Responsibilities

– Coordinate dates for workshops and CMS with the Instructor Corps to insure adequate coverage.

– Coordinate the delivery of Adult Maintenance 101 and Fix-a-Flat workshops for UCAR, BVSD and Boulder County.

– Maintain the Education Station and insure handout bins are adequately supplied. Insure handouts are current and relevant

– Attend monthly staff meetings and others as required.

– Provide the Community Cycles Manager, Executive Director and Membership Director with monthly performance reports.

Compensation/ Benefits:

Hourly rate starting at $13 – $15 with a raise after 6 months. PTO after 6 months. IRA match after 2 years. Flexible work environment and time-off.

Send cover letter and resume to: manager@communitycycles.org.

Subject line: Education Coordinator opening

