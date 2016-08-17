Driver Charged in 8yr old Cyclist Death

The 20-year-old former Mead High School star athlete accused of fatally running over an 8-year-old Longmont girl on her bike has been charged with vehicular homicide and eight other crimes.

Kyle Couch, of Longmont, appeared Tuesday afternoon out of custody at the Boulder County Jail nearly three months after a crash that killed Peyton Knowlton on May 20. He was accompanied by defense attorneys David D. Wymore and Yasmin Forouzandeh.

Couch also was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a forged instrument, prohibited use of a weapon, violation of a traffic control signal (red light), failing to yield right of way to a pedestrian, illegal possession or consumption of ethyl alcohol by an underage person, illegal possession or consumption of marijuana by an underage person and illegal possession of marijuana paraphernalia by an underage person.

Vehicular homicide is a Class 3 felony carrying a presumptive prison sentence of four to 12 years in prison. The possession of a forged instrument — or having a fake ID — is a Class 6 felony and carries a sentence of one year to 18 months in the Colorado Department of Corrections, but is probation eligible, leading prosecutor Laura Kinde said.

