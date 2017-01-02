Cyclist deaths make top ten news stories list for 2016

From the Daily Camera



No. 8 — Rash of cyclists killed on county streets

By John Bear, Staff Writer

When 8-year-old Peyton Knowlton was struck and killed as she rode her bicycle home from a school function in Longmont on May 20, she became the first of five cyclists killed in crashes with motor vehicles on Boulder County roads in 2016.

So far, authorities have linked two of the crashes to suspected impaired driving — one to marijuana and one to alcohol. All five cyclists died at the scene of their respective crashes.

Longmont police arrested 20-year-old Kyle Kenneth Couch on suspicion of vehicular homicide and DUI in connection to Knowlton’s death, alleging that he wasunder the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash at 17th Avenue and Alpine Street.

Couch is due in court inJanuary.

On June 21, Longmont city employee Shane Swope, 46, was struck at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Gay Street in Longmont and died the following day. Police filed charges of careless driving resulting in death and driving without a valid driver’s license against 24-year-old Felipe Peralta-Alvarez.

Peralta-Alvarez is due in court in January.

Knowlton and Swope were the fourth and fifthpedestrians killed on Longmont streets in less than a year….

Read the full story at the Daily Camera.

Related 303 stories:

Share this:

Tweet

