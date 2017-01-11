USA Cycling’s 2017 Cyclocross Worlds Team includes many Coloradoans

From In the Crosshairs

Hot off the presses from USA Cycling, here are your U.S. Worlds selections. Tune in to upcoming Crosshairs Radio for the analysis:

(January 10, 2017) – USA Cycling announced today the thirty athletes that will represent the United States at the 2017 UCI Cyclocross World Championships set for Jan. 28-29 in Bieles, Luxembourg.

Eleven of the thirty spots were filled through automatic selection criteria, including the five spots earned by 2016 continental champions. The following selections were made by the USA Cycling selection committee.

The Team USA roster is as follows: Elite Men

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team; Westhampton, Mass.)

Stephen Hyde^ (Cannondale Cyclocrossword; Easthampton, Mass.)

Jack Kisseberth (Jam Fund-NCC/Easthampton, Mass.)

Travis Livermon (Maxxis-Shimano; Winston Salem, N.C.)

Tobin Ortenblad (San Cruz Factory Racing; Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Jeremy Powers* (Aspire Racing; Easthampton, Mass.)

Kerry Werner (Kona Endurance Team; Birdsboro, Penn.)

Elite Women

Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing; Oakland, Calif.)

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Racine, Wisc.)

Katie Compton^ (KFC Racing p/b Trek/Panache; Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D. Foundation; Concord, N.H.)

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic/Zones; Bellingham, Wa.)

Amanda Miller* (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo; Fort Collins, Colo.)

U23 Men

Maxx Chance (EVOL DevoElite Racing; Boulder, Colo.)

Lance Haidet (Raleigh/Clement; San Luis Obispo, Calif.)

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru; Parker, Colo.)

Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Alliance; Mason, Ohio)

Curtis White^ (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Delanson, N.Y.)

Cooper Willsey (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Hinesburg, Vt.)

U23 Women

Hannah Arensman (J.A. King p/b BR’C; Rutherford College, N.C.)

Ellen Noble^* (Aspire Racing; Kennebunkport, Maine)

Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective; Madison, Wisc.)

Emma White (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Delanson, N.Y)

Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru; Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Junior Men

Ross Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycling; Boulder, Colo.)

Lane Maher (Hands on Cycling; Harwinton, Conn.)

Sam Noel (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Shelburne, Vt.)

Denzel Stephenson^ (Boulder Junior Cycling; Boulder, Colo.)

Caleb Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective; Madison, Wisc.)

Calder Wood (Rad Racing NW; Anacortes, Wash.)

automatic bid

^ continental champion

