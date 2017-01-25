Proposed Law Would Change Rules for Cyclists

From

KUSA – A Colorado lawmaker wants to change the laws governing the types of stops cyclists must make at stop signs and traffic lights. State Sen. Andy Kerr (D-22), an avid cyclist himself, is sponsoring the bill. He rides his bike most days from Lakewood to the state Capitol. The proposed bill would allow cyclists to treat stop signs like yield signs. Cyclists would also be allowed to stop and then go through traffic lights.



“[Cyclists] make a complete stop and then can proceed when it’s safe,” Kerr said. “Again, it’s not taking the right of way from anyone. ”

It’s not uncommon to see cyclists not making complete stops. Kerr explained why.

“Momentum is a big thing when you’re riding a bike,” Kerr said. “If you’re going through a neighborhood with a lot of stop signs, you don’t gain any momentum and you certainly can’t keep it.”

