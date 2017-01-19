Amy D Foundation Bike Raffle

From the Amy D Foundation

WIN A NOTUBES CX / AMY D. TEAM REPLICA BIKE! RAFFLE TO SUPPORT BECCA FAHRINGER’S WORLDS CAMPAIGN

Becca Fahringer, a product of the Amy D. Foundation and Stan’s NoTubes CX collaboration, is headed to the 2017 Cyclocross World Championships in Luxembourg.

Supporters of the Amy D. Foundation and the Stan’s NoTubes program are rallying behind Becca’s European campaign – to include the Rome and Hoogerheide World Cup events in leadup to the world championships – by providing awesome team product that will be raffled off. All proceeds from sale of raffle tickets will go to fund the trip and the 2017 programming. The grand prize ($7000 value) is a custom Amy D. / NoTubes team replica bike, just like the one Becca will ride at the World Championships! We also have several awesome runner-up packages and more will be added daily. The drawing is scheduled to be held the day of the world championship event, January 29th.

Purchase raffle tickets and check out the complete list of prizes at the Amy D Foundation website.

Share this:

Tweet

