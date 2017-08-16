Colorado Classic – Relive the highlights with 303’s Facebook Live Videos

303 correspondents Khem Suthiwan, Rich Soares and Todd Plymale-Mallory were hoppin’ at the inaugural Colorado Classic last weekend. In case you missed it, check out all our highlights on our twitter feed, and the Facebook Live videos below.

1. Khem and Rich starting their day at the Colorado Classic waiting for all the team buses and vehicles to arrive.



2. More team buses and cars arriving as well as cyclists. Checking out all the sweet bikes! This area was open to the public. Rich got rejected by Bob Roll for some FB Live time.



3. Fans are gathering outside the Cannondale Team Bus



4. More at the Cannondale Team Bus and team staff making sure the riders bikes are ready. Our first view of Taylor Phinney – gracious taking photos with fans on his way to warm up. More appearances by Rigoberto Uran (2nd place overall at the 2017 Tour de France) and Hugh Carthy.



5. Rich at the start of Stage 3 of the Colorado Classic



6. Team 303 getting a tour of the Cannondale Team Bus. Inside scoop of the fridge contents and preferred team chamois cream!



7. Rich at the finish line of Stage 3



8. Stage 3 Podium ceremony. GC leader – Manuel Senni of Team BMC



9. Continuation of Stage 3 Podium ceremony. Serghei Tvetcov of Jelly Belly, KOM, Stage 3 winner, and Best Colorado Rider. Best Young Rider and winner of the green jersey, Jhonnatan Manuel Narvaez Prado. Most Aggressive Rider, Orange Jersey was Marco Canola of Nippo-Vini Fantini. 3rd Place Stage 3 – Travis McCabe of Team UnitedHealthCare. 2nd Place Stage 3, Manuel Senni of BMC. Cameo with Todd Plymale-Mallory at the end.



10. Stage 3 Post-race Press Conference inside Epic Brewing Company



