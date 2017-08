From the Boulder Daily Camera

Boulder’s Taylor Phinney, who races for Cannondale-Drapac, celebrates with the Most Aggressive Rider Jersey at the opening stage of the inaugural Colorado Classic on Thursday in Colorado Springs. John Murphy, of Holoweski-Citadel Racing, won the 93-mile stage.

Today’s stage will be in Breckenridge, while Saturday’s will be an out-and-back from Denver to Peak to Peak Highway. Sunday’s last stage will be a Denver City Circuit.

