Bicycle Colorado Opens 2017 Bike Summit Registration

Please join us for this year’s Colorado Bicycle Summit on October 2 in Denver! This fun, one-day event is dedicated to educating and empowering attendees, identifying common bicycling trends and solutions in our communities and setting priorities to improve the future of bicycling in Colorado.

This year’s summit keynote speaker is Veronica O. Davis, PE. Veronica is a transportation innovator who uses her knowledge to spark progressive social change in communities via the bicycle. Veronica’s message of equity and inclusion, and her advocacy for accessible forms of transportation apply directly to this year’s theme, Expanding and Exploring.

New this year are Monday morning hands-on workshops and a Sunday evening slow ride. See the full agenda–including workshop descriptions and more on our keynote–on our website.

Sign up today and take advantage of early-bird pricing!

