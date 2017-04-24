Boulder Roubaix named among top 6 worthy alternates to Paris

Congrats DBC Events!

From Cycling Central

BOULDER ROUBAIX, USA

The mile high city of Boulder in Colorado is America’s undisputed cycling capital and has a thriving scene to go with it. Situated on the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies means that it’s a place of pilgrimage for climbers – although it’s famous network of dirt roads attracts just as much adoration. It’s these flatter dirt roads to the north of town that play host to this annual tribute race come ride. Around 1,000 riders show up for the circuit based race, which happens on the same weekend as their French race inspiration.

Check out: www.dbcevents.com

READ THE FULL STORY

Share this:

Tweet

