Bicycle Colorado’s Guide to Veloswap

If you like riding a bike, you belong at VeloSwap—Everyone is invited!

VeloSwap is the world’s largest consumer bike swap and expo. This one-day event on Saturday, November 4 features the tons of vendors, with the best merch and deals in the industry. It’s a must-visit event in our capital city for anyone who is interested in bikes and bike culture.

With vendors spread out over 130,000 square feet, VeloSwap is massive. Planning for the event helps it feel less overwhelming and helps you take full advantage of the deals, educational programs and all that VeloSwap has to offer! We put together this blog post to help you—Bicycle Colorado members and supporters—plan your day at the event (but winging it is always an option, too) with some insider tips and tricks.

VeloSwap is a generous supporter of Bicycle Colorado, your state bicycle advocacy organization. Whether or not you ride a bicycle, and however you choose to ride, we encourage you to go out this year, show your support of an incredible event, support bicycle advocacy and snag some great deals.

