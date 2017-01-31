Amtrak Bike Service – Explore by Train with your Bike

Amtrak Bike Service: What Is It & Where To Find It

From Adventure Cycling

A Bit of Context

Bike services found on Amtrak depend on multiple factors: train equipment, station staffing, station platform design, train scheduling, etc. And many passengers don’t realize it, but not all Amtrak trains are completely controlled by Amtrak. Short-haul routes, less than 750 miles, share the responsibility of operation with state departments of transportation or other transportation authorities. With all of this in mind, one can begin to put Amtrak’s bicycle service, whether it’s bikes boxed as baggage or cyclists using the expanding carry-on service, in the context of a complex and nationally dispersed operation.

Where to find Bicycle Service Information

Amtrak provides information about bringing bikes on board, but Adventure Cycling has augmented that with our Multi-Modal Travel page where potential passengers wanting to bring bikes on board can find a spreadsheet listing the timetables and services. We also provide an instruction sheet on how to sort this information for easier use. In addition, there is a link to our interactive Amtrak map. Scroll over the map to see what line, station, and service is provided…

Read the full article

Share this:

Tweet

