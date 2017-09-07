2017-18 EVOL DevoElite Cyclocross Team And Sponsors Announced

BOULDER, CO – August 31, 2017 – The EVOL DevoElite Cyclocross Team is excited to announce the return of its Under-23 development cyclocross team along with its roster of Elite and Master’s level racers based out of Boulder, Colorado. Launched initially in 2011 to support Elite level racing, and more recently having focused on supporting a women’s elite team, the program expanded last year to provide a home to up and coming Under-23 riders Maxx Chance, Ian McPherson and Eric Brunner. The program continues its U23 focus this year with the addition of Denzel Stephenson, a multi-time, multi-discipline Junior national champion, with Ian McPherson graduating to the Elite program.

“I am super excited for this coming cross season with Evol! This will be my last year as an Under-23 rider so I will be looking to make my mark this year before transitioning into the elites. I am very pleased with how last year went, both in racing and with the new team, and I am ready to take on the new season with all of the support from the great brands who believe in what this team is doing” said Maxx Chance.

Racing with the Evol DevoElite team last year, Maxx had a breakout season. He won the USA Pro CX cup series in the Under-23 category, then travelled to Belgium to spend Christmas with his adopted Belgian family and race in the toughest conditions on the planet at a handful of the storied courses on the World Cup and Superprestige circuits. The trip lead to a win at the Club National Championships and a podium finish in the Under 23 category in Hartford, CT, last January. Maxx finished the season with tough luck at the World Championships in Luxembourg, where he finished 33rd. We are excited to see what this year has in store.

Eric Brunner is ready to build off of his great first season as and Under-23 with the team. Last year, mixed racing in the US with multiple trips to Europe, where he had an amazing ride at the Zeven World Cup, finishing in the top 25. Eric’s European campaign did not stop there, he had strong rides during the Christmas block with USA Cycling and finished a respectable 14th at the US National Championships. “I am hopeful that I can improve upon my European results from last year with the team.” says Eric. “ I learned a lot last year traveling the elite circuit with the team and I’m looking forward to being able to build off of these experiences”

Over the summer, EVOL DevoElite picked up junior phenom Denzel Stephenson. Denzel took the international cyclocross scene by storm last year where he finished 9th at the World Championships in Bieles and 5th overall in the UCI rankings for Juniors. Along with great international success, also Denzel finished on the top step of the podium at both the National Championships and the Pan-American Championships. Needless to say EVOL is excited to see what Denzel can do this year in the Under-23 category. “I am very excited to be on EVOL this year. They are a great development program and I think it will be a great fit for my first year as an U23” Denzel noted.

“We have been building towards this developmental focus for some time now, following the Elite team’s success within Colorado where we have won the Best-Team-Overall women’s open for the last 4 years in a row, and previously 3 years in a row on the men’s side,“ said Team Manager and Elite rider Josh Whitney. Mitch added, “Building this development team has been my baby for the last couple of years and I am really excited to see it build momentum with the EVOL Racing program. I could not be more excited to see where these guys go this year.”

Grant Holicky, Director Sportif, coach and Elite rider echoed Mitch’s comments with the program’s emphasis on providing a transition platform for these up and coming athletes, “We are excited to help these young racers bridge the gap from the Junior ranks to success on the national and international Elite level.”

The U23 team will travel to all of the domestic UCI U23 Category races, as well as a variety of additional races across the country while the Elite team will focus primarily on regional races from Colorado and select national UCI races.

Returning riders to the Elite team include, Melissa Barker-Tamplin, a former 40-44 Master’s US CX Champ and Women’s Open CX Colorado State Champ, Breeze Holicky, Jess D’Amato, and Kristen Legan on the women’s side, with Christa Ghent moving on to a coveted spot on the Amy D. Foundation team. Josh Whitney and Grant Holicky, who share team management duties with Mitch Hoke, return with Chris Case and Michael Friedberg rounding out the Men’s squad.

EVOL Foods returns for its sixth season as the team’s title sponsor. Based in Boulder, Colorado, EVOL Foods manufactures and markets premium frozen convenience foods with a focus on pure and simple ingredients, including those that are antibiotic- and hormone-free, and are free of artificial preservatives or flavors and made with organic ingredients. The EVOL DevoElite team sponsors also include: Giant Bicycles, Panache Cyclewear, Velo Saddles, Todd Plymale-Mallory Massage & Acupuncture, Apex Coaching, Full Cycle Boulder, Shimano, Donnelly Cycling, CLIF Bar, Kappius Components, and Stages Cycling.

For more information on the team visit: www.evolracing.blogspot.com.

