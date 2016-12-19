What’s Up with E-Bikes?

E-bike conference examines the future and sets priorities for growth next year

by Mark Sani on Bicycle Retailer

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (BRAIN) — Some 60 industry executives, most affiliated with the e-bike industry, took time at a conference Thursday to review its recent successes and to set new goals for 2017.

But influencing legislation, building a sound research base, developing policy, securing grants, mapping routes and a dozen other goals takes money.

And that’s the first message Larry Pizzi, chairman of the Bicycle Product Suppliers Association’s e-bike committee, delivered to attendees Thursday in a conference room adjacent to Interbike’s offices. Interbike hosted the one-day meeting.

BPSA members dug deep in what Pizzi noted had been a tough year, committing $289,500 to the effort — an amount just shy of the $300,000 needed to earn a $100,000 bonus grant from the BPSA’s general budget. But Pizzi said he expects to hit that $300,000 goal soon. “This category is turning into a huge opportunity in North America,” he said.

E-bikes have saved the bicycle industry in Europe, Pizzi added.

And hitting that $300,000 goal got a boost when Ed Benjamin, the North American representative for Bafang Motor Technology, a Chinese company, announced that Bafang would kick in $10,000 to support the industry’s efforts. Benjamin, also a senior managing director at eCycleElectric, said Bafang has offices near Shanghai and an official there called him at 4 a.m. Thursday morning with the news.

The BPSA’s e-bike committee makes recommendations on how funds are spent and the BPSA board approves the expenditures. “I’m very optimistic about what will happen in 2017,” Pizzi said.

The conference, a joint program between PeopleForBikes and the BPSA, noted some key legislative gains in three states: Utah and Tennessee adopted an e-bike classification system, while North Carolina legalized e-bikes in accord with the federal definition for powered bicycles…

