Weekend Preview: Happy Cycling

Cycling Events

Saturday July 8th

Tim Kalisch Memorial Grand Loop

Golden

Tour de Ladies

Parker

WP Epic Singletrack: Race Randezvous

Winter Park

Leadville Silver Rush 50

Leadville

Alison Dunlap MTB Level II Skills Clinic

Colorado Springs

Lee Likes Bikes Level 1 MTB Skills Clinic

Boulder

Lee Likes Bikes Level 1.5 MTB Skills Clinic

Erie

Lee Likes Bikes Level 2 MTB Skills Clinic

Boulder

CANCELLED: Rocky Mountain Junior Cycling Challenge

CANCELLED: Triple Bypass

Sunday July 9th

31st Annual Longmont Criterium

Longmont

Avista Women’s Weekly Ride

Louisville

Alison Dunlap MTB Level II Skills Clinic

Colorado Springs

CANCELLED: Triple Bypass

CANCELLED: Triple Bypass

Mark Your Calendars:

3rd Annual Denver Food Rescue Ride – This is a fundraiser event. If interested in participating in this effort, please check out the event details so you can begin fundraising.

This is Denver Food Rescue’s yearly un-gala. We wanna be out on our bikes while we fundraise and celebrate the successes of DFR and our neighborhood partners! Our rad community is passionate about bikes AND healthy food…for all! Join us for a 15 or 30 mile crusie! Some riders dress as their favorite fruit or veggie, others decorate up a trailer pulling 100 pounds of garden soil for an extra challenge. All of us have a great time together and after the ride we party with lunch, drinks, and prizes. You can take in a dip in the reservoir too!

The Food Rescue Ride is Denver Food Rescue’s (DFR) biggest fundraising event of the year! All registration fees and fundraising amounts go to DFR’s general operating budget. DFR’s mission is to increase health equity in Denver neighborhoods by increasing access to fresh whole fruits & vegetables. We do this by utilizing edible produce that would otherwise be thrown away from grocery stores, farmers markets, & distributors. We then take the food directly from the food donor to our No Cost Grocery Programs (most of the time on bicycles!).

Triathlon Events

Saturday July 8

LG Tri: Splash, Grind, Sprint

Eagle

Alison Dunlap MTB Level II Skills Clinic

Colorado Springs

Sunday July 9th

Boulder Peak Triathlon

Boulder

Alison Dunlap MTB Level II Skills Clinic

Colorado Springs

Share this:

Tweet

