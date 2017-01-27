Weekend Preview: Championship Fat Bike Racing

Cycling Events

Friday Jan. 27th

2017 Fat Bike World Championships

Crested Butte, Co

If you can get to Crested Butte, there’s bound to be some amazing racing happening.

Team NEO Bike MS Info Meeting

Colorado Springs

Interested in participating in the 2017 Bike MS event. Consider joining Team NEO.

Saturday Jan 28th

2017 Fat Bike World Championships

Crested Butte, Co

USAC Fat Bike National Championships

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Blue Sky Velo New Member Meeting

Longmont Public Library

Sunday Jan. 29th

2017 Fat Bike World Championships

Crested Butte, Co

Monday Jan 30th

Boulder Junior Cycling MTB Info Meeting

Boulder Cycle Sport South, Boulder

Triathlon Events

Sunday Jan 29th

USAT Winter Triathlon National Championships

St. Paul, Mn

Weather looks nice for Sunday’s race. Hope there’s plenty of snow on the ground.

Reverse Indoor TRYathlon

Goodson Rec Center, Centennial

This race is about completion, not competition; therefore, no individual winners will be awarded. All athletic levels are welcome. The only perquisite is that you must be able to swim unassisted in deep water. Ages 14 – Adults.

Monday Jan 30th

Boulder Tri Club Season Kick Off

Colorado Multisport, Boulder

