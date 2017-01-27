Weekend Preview: Championship Fat Bike Racing

Cycling Events
Friday Jan. 27th
2017 Fat Bike World Championships
Crested Butte, Co
If you can get to Crested Butte, there’s bound to be some amazing racing happening.
Colorado Springs
Interested in participating in the 2017 Bike MS event. Consider joining Team NEO.
Saturday Jan 28th
2017 Fat Bike World Championships
Crested Butte, Co
USAC Fat Bike National Championships
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Blue Sky Velo New Member Meeting
Longmont Public Library
Sunday Jan. 29th
2017 Fat Bike World Championships
Crested Butte, Co
Monday Jan 30th
Boulder Junior Cycling MTB Info Meeting
Boulder Cycle Sport South, Boulder
Triathlon Events
Sunday Jan 29th
USAT Winter Triathlon National Championships
St. Paul, Mn
Weather looks nice for Sunday’s race. Hope there’s plenty of snow on the ground.
Goodson Rec Center, Centennial
This race is about completion, not competition; therefore, no individual winners will be awarded. All athletic levels are welcome. The only perquisite is that you must be able to swim unassisted in deep water. Ages 14 – Adults.
Monday Jan 30th
Boulder Tri Club Season Kick Off
Colorado Multisport, Boulder