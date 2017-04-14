Weekend Preview: Biking of all Sorts

Cycling Events

Saturday April 15th

Lee Likes Bikes Level 1 MTB Clinic

Boulder

Everyone who wants to ride safer, more confidently and faster on a greater variety of terrain. We will focus on the most important safety/control skills and core skills will help you ride everywhere, whether you are cruising on local singletrack or ripping the ski resorts.

East Side Epic

Leadville

Front Range Classic

Colorado Springs

Gravelanche Series Ride #2, The Golden Egg Ride

Boulder

Sunday April 16th

Front Range Classic

Colorado Springs

Triathlon Events

Friday April 14th

OWS Panel Discussion

Highlands Ranch

Join us at SwimLabs for our first Open Water Panel Discussion to kick off the 2017 open water swim season! Guests include Sarah Thomas, Sarah Sweeps, Karl Kingery and Joey Pedraza

