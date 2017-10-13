Weekend Preview

Cycling Events
Saturday October 14th
Boulder
The 2017 US OPEN of Cyclocross is turning up the heat this season with two brand new courses (never before raced at Valmont Bike Park), two full days of action packed UCI Junior racing, two days of Men’s UCI U-23 racing, and of course two days of Elite UCI Men’s & Women’s racing! Our goal is to create the best development pipeline for the top junior and U-23 racers to emerge on the world stage! With the help of amazing sponsors Clif Bar, Shimano & Giant Bicycles we were able to make that passion a reality this season!
3rd Annual 12hrs of Penitence MTB Race
Penitence Canyon
Our crew is deeply rooted in the San Luis Valley, with support from Crestone to Creed, we’re psyched to be back for the 3rd annual 12 Hours of Penitence.
This year’s race proceeds benefit a newly forming NICA team in the San Luis Valley, the RGC Rattlers!
Sunday October 15th
Boulder
Triathlon Events
Saturday October 14th
