Reasons to Ride the All-New Wacky this August

After running the 2016 edition with the pre-existing suburban Highlands Ranch venue and routes, Project ReCycle decided to entirely revamp the journey for 2017.

Scenery, challenge, fun and a tailored experience ranked high as priorities for Alberto “AJ” Stapleton, Project ReCycle’s founder and executive director, and Jeff Fleck, founder of Bikes for Tykes and one of Project ReCycle’s board of directors. They’ve partnered with Centura Health’s Castle Rock Adventist Hospital as community sponsor for the event. The hospital also supports the nonprofit.

The new route starts and ends in Larkspur Community Park. All five ride choices follow cycling-friendly roads and trails scented by sun-warmed pine against the backdrop of fourteener Pikes Peak. Distance options include 33, 62, and 100 miles on the road, 18 miles of gravel grinder in Spruce Meadows Open Space and 12 out-and-back miles for families. The sunny and shaded course passes through Monument, Palmer Lake and the Black Forest area, touching northern Colorado Springs.

Relocating the route opened the door to increased challenge and the kind of day that cycling buddies crave and subsequently relive over well-earned beers and tasty eats.