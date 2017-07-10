Outdoor Retailer show to jump to Denver, will Interbike follow?

From Cycling Retailer

The Denver Post is reporting that the U.S. Outdoor Retailer show’s summer and winter editions will move to Mile High City, Denver for for the next five years.

Emerald Expositions, the parent to Outdoor Retailer, also puts on Interbike, which following a survey of exhibitors, looks increasingly likely to host its final Las Vegas edition this year. Within that survey, Denver was revealed to be the U.S. retailer’s location of choice.

Speaking to BRaIN, Interbike director Pat Hus would not yet be drawn on speculation that Interbike will follow. He said: “No news on us, unfortunately. Getting closer though, so stay tuned. Very exciting for OR though.”

At the time of the survey Hus commented that Salt Lake City, Denver and Las Vegas were all still in the running.

Outdoor Retailer moves over from Salt Lake City where it has remained for 19 consecutive years. The show objected to controversy relating to Utah’s stance on use of federal lands, notably the Bears Ears National Monument.

