Oskar Blues Gold Rush Bike Rally Preview!

Brought to you by the same fun people behind the Oskar Blues Old Man Winter Bike Rally and Run is the Oskar Blues Gold Rush Bike Rally. Similar format as Old Man Winter – short and long courses available and instead of easter eggs, “gold nuggets” will be placed throughout the course that are redeemed for fabulous prizes!

Over $5,000 worth of goodies to include a REEB bike frame, Patagonia bags, gift cards from Sports Garage, and much more. The course favors mountain bikes, but for Cyclocross fanatics warming up for winter, a CX bike will do the trick!

Don’t leave the kids at home either! The short course is free for riders 18 years of age and younger. The Gold Rush Bike Rally is touted as the only competitive off-road event in Boulder County with three timed sections. Cash prizes, equal payouts for men and women, and a payout that goes 5 deep for the long course, it’s a must do event for competitive riders!

