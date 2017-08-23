City staff will be at Amante’s for the August 23 Velo Ride to share information and receive feedback on the North Broadway Reconstruction Project, Violet Avenue to US36.

The project will reconstruct the roadway Broadway between Violet Avenue and US 36 in concrete, providing a more durable, smoother and safer riding experience for on-street bicyclists, transit riders and drivers. The project will also improve the on-street bicycle facilities, install a new traffic and pedestrian signal at the Broadway-Yarmouth intersection, upgrade sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, transit stop and city utilities. Additional improvements to the crossing of Fourmile Canyon Creek will also be made, where feasible.

Currently, 3 conceptual designs are being considered for improving the on-street bicycle facilities and additional design options have been developed for the transit stop upgrades, pedestrian crossings and the “mixing zone” at signalized intersections where on-street cyclists and vehicles interact. Additionally, a set of draft evaluation criteria has been developed, which will be used to evaluate the design options and select a preferred alternative.

Learn more about the project and provide your feedback on the proposed designs before or after the ride. Feedback received will inform the selection of the preferred option and final designs.

Can’t be at the August 23 ride but want more information about the project? Contact Melanie Sloan in the Transportation Division at 303-441-4934 or by email at sloanm@bouldercolorado.gov.

