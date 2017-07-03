Inaugural Mavic Haute Route Rockies Wraps up

REACHING NEW SUMMITS WITH THE INAUGURAL MAVIC HAUTE ROUTE ROCKIES

Marked by Colorado’s iconic gravel roads, high mountain passes and incredible achievements of the riders, the inaugural Mavic Haute Route Rockies came to a close this afternoon in Colorado Springs.

Having ridden 800 kilometers and climbed over 15,000 meters over seven timed stages, the 360 amateur riders expressed their joy at becoming finishers as they crossed the finish line in the shadow of the emblematic rock formations in the Garden of the Gods.

Veerle Domen from Belgium was emotional as she crossed the finish line in Colorado Springs: “I was quite nervous at the start of the week, but it was a great week and I think I’m going to go to hang the medal above my bed.”

Holding his children in either arm by the finish line, Team Type 1 founder Phil Southerland reflected on the week of riding: “It was an amazing ride, it got better every day and I had a lot of fun. I can’t wait for next year, this was the most beautiful 7 days of my life!”

The majority of riders came face to face with gravel riding for the first time this week, and experienced their first high altitude mountain passes, including four cols above 3000m.

For many riders the highlight of the week would have been Independence Pass on stage 5, rising to an altitude of 3,687m it was the highest pass of the week and it took place in perfect conditions under a radiant Colorado sun.

This was the case for Israeli rider Avishay Gaziel: “The altitude and the gravel brought a new dimension to my cycling, it was my first time and I loved it! Independence Pass was the highlight of week for sure, it was brutal but fantastic. That’s why we are here!”

“I’ve done a lot of races,” he added, “but this is probably the most special one, I’ll never forget the landscapes and the camaraderie in the peloton.”

