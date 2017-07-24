Longmont surveys residents about sharing their streets

From the Daily Camera

Longmont is asking residents about how cyclists, pedestrians and vehicle drivers might best share city streets as it develops what officials are calling an Enhanced Multi-Use Corridor Plan.

The plan, city officials said in a news release, is intended to redesign streets “to provide safe, comfortable and low-stress bicycle and pedestrian facilities in addition to those for motor vehicles.”

Enhanced corridors connect the city’s system of multi-use trails, such as those in the St. Vrain and Left Hand greenways, with Longmont’s overall transportation network of streets, bicycle lanes and sidewalks.

Residents can take an online survey about their multi-use-corridor preferences. The survey will be open until Aug. 15 and be followed by public workshops reviewing the draft plan.

