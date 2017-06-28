IBM Connector Trail now open connecting Gunbarrel to Boulder Reservoir

Part of Longmont-to-Boulder trail system to officially open to cyclists and pedestrians just in time for Bike to Work Day!

Boulder County, Colo. – Boulder County Transportation has completed the IBM Connector Trail, which is part of the Longmont-to-Boulder (LoBo) trail system.

It will officially open to cyclists and pedestrians at 5 p.m. today, June 27, just in time for Bike to Work Day tomorrow!

The IBM Connector Trail is a multi-use regional trail that connects Gunbarrel to Coot Lake and the Boulder Reservoir and will safely move users underneath the Diagonal Highway/SH 119 and a railroad track. It’s approximately 0.6 miles long and has a crushed rock surface.

“The trail is a great example of the county’s commitment to alternative modes of travel that help people move around the area without a motor vehicle,” commented George Gerstle, director of Boulder County Transportation. “It provides a safe place to cross a busy highway without having to interact with cars, and it also provides safe passage to a few of the fun outdoor spaces provided by our partners at the City of Boulder.”

“Through partnership with Boulder County, the city is excited to see the trail complete to allow access to the Boulder Reservoir, Coot Lake, and acres of open space,” said Jeff Haley, planning, design and community engagement manager with the City of Boulder’s Parks and Recreation Department. “This trail is just one more example of the many opportunities for city and county residents to access recreation amenities and natural areas close to home.”

Design and construction of the trail cost approximately $2.3 milling and was paid with the help of $431,000 in Federal Transportation Enhancement funds. Boulder County provided $1.7 million in funding that was specifically earmarked for multi-modal improvements, such as trails, that were approved by county voters in 2001 and extended in 2007. The City of Boulder contributed $200,000 to the project, and they will own and maintain the trail now that it has been completed.

Visit the county’s website to learn more about the IBM Connector Trail and other great regional trails in Boulder County that are available for all and others that are planned for the future.

A grand opening celebration is being planned for later this summer.

