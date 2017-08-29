Help Wanted: Project Recycle Seeking a New Executive Director

Project ReCycle is currently seeking qualified candidates to fill the position of Executive Director. Please see the included job descriptions for a complete understanding of the position’s responsibilities. Qualified candidates will have:

1) Five or more years of non-profit leadership experience

2) Experience in fundraising and relationship building with donors

3) Competence in setting a strategy with the support of the Board of Directors and executing to annual plans that deliver that strategy

4) The ability to motivate staff and volunteers

5) Strong communication skills, a history of teamwork and high integrity

We are looking to fill the position by October 1, 2017. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to aj@projectrecycle.org . Top candidates will be contacted for an interview.

