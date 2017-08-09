Golden Gran Fondo – Lookout Mountain is Back!!

Lookout Mountain Road is back in the Golden Gran Fondo! Ride the first event permitted to cross the new bridge/park over Hwy 6 and continue up Golden’s iconic road climb, Lookout Mountain!

Beginner and avid cyclists alike will find a challenge to meet their individual goals with courses covering 20-, 60- and 90-mile journeys.

Conquer one of the toughest gran fondo courses in the USA! The Golden Gran Fondo has earned a reputation as one of the hardest one-day bike races in the country, and for good reason. With over 10,000-feet of climbing over the long course, traversing high alpine gravel roads, grades approaching 20% in some sections, and all starting at an altitude of 6,000′ above sea level no one expects an easy day! After riding the Golden Gran Fondo all of life’s obstacles seem much less daunting.

Riders start their day heading up Lookout Mountain Road straight from downtown. This 1,900′ 4.5 mile ascent is steeped in cycling history, playing host to some of the greatest rivalries in the Coors Classic stage race in the 80s, the USA Pro Cycling Challenge, and featured in the Kevin Costner cult classic American Flyers. Try to beat Tom Danielson’s record up Lookout at 16:02!

From there begin the long ascent to the Peak-to-Peak highway. The climbs thru Golden Gate Canyon State Park are sure to test your power before a dreamy romp along the Peak-to-Peak. Smooth gravel roads, views of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, and crisp thin air will greet you before dropping back into town with tired legs and a full soul.

Come Challenge Yourself