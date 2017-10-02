El Paso sheriff’s office plans more charges against man who threatened cyclists with a hatchet

From the Denver Post

Investigators say he is a possible suspect in the three murders

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Daniel Nations, 31, was arrested in Woodland Park and may be tied to the threats made near Mt. Herman Rd.

By KAITLIN DURBIN | The Gazette September 29, 2017 at 9:01 am

Daniel Nations’ legal problems are mounting.

He was arrested this week in Teller County on suspicion of illegally possessing a weapon and now faces charges in El Paso County related to the reported hatchet threats against mountain bikers in the Mount Herman area.

He has been accused of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon and reckless endangerment, according to court records. Arrest records detailing his connection to the threats were sealed.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office had previously named Nations a suspect in the threats based on the vehicle he was driving, which matched witness descriptions.

“We do anticipate more charges related to the menacing cases,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said.

Colorado is not the only state where Nations, a convicted sex offender, faces charges.

