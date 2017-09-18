Cuore of Switzerland hiring Web Developer

Cuore of Switzerland – Swiss Heritage, Global Brand

Cuore of Switzerland, Inc. is an apparel brand focusing on road, mountain bike, triathlon and run technical wear. We serve the consumer direct, custom and retail markets. Our team is hardworking and dedicated and our US office is growing quickly. We have a dynamic work environment that combines a unique business vision with individual accountability. We strive to create an environment that allows for individual growth and balances work with life.

The Job Description:

The role is responsible for designing, coding and modifying websites both internal and e-commerce based. We are looking for a PHP full stack developer who is focused, able to work in a high paced environment and independently.

Requirements + Responsibilities – A Few of the Specifics

• 2-5 years experience with PHP frameworks, Laravel preferred

• 1-2 years’ e-commerce experience, Magento preferred

• Proficiency with JavaScript and familiar with major Javascript Libraries

• Proficiency in SQL, relational databases and MySQL

• Proficiency in hand-coding HTML and CSS

• Experience in Unix / Linux administration

• Experience integrating open source and third party apps into existing systems

• Familiarity with Git and AWS

• Ability to work well in a fast-paced global company with multiple simultaneous demands

• Independence, willingness to learn and problem-solving skills

Benefits

• Flexible vacation/time-off

• Ability to work from home

• Competitive salaries and performance based raises

• Health, vision and dental insurance

Type of work: Full-Time

Location: Boulder, CO

Considerations: Current Local Candidates Only

Date Posted: September 18th, 2017

While we want to share everything, we cannot in this job description so know that there will be other responsibilities as Cuore moves forward.

Interested? Send an email: jobs_us@cuore.ch

