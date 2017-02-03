Weekend Preview: Join the Weekend Fun

Cycling Events

Saturday Feb. 4th

Old Man Winter Rally Gravel Grinder Clinic

Sports Garage, Boulder

Show up at 10am at Sports Garage Cycling for a Gravel Ride to REEB Cycles Ranch with Clif Bar fuel. After the ride is a Noon info sesh on “How to Build Your Gravel Bike’ (details below) and drink Oskar Blues Brewery beer!

Ride the Rockies Announcement Party

McNichol’s Civic Center Building, Denver

The evening will allow for several opportunities to guanarantee your entry into the lottery and/or win a free spot. Ticket includes live music, silent auction, beer, appetizers, prize ticket for a chance to win some amazing give-a-ways and a commemorative pint glass. The more the merrier!

Eagle-Vail Metro District Snow Bike

Eagle-Vail

Triathlon Events

Saturday Feb 4th

Attivo Multisport Season Kickoff

Runner’s Roost Lakewood

Sunday Feb 5th

Ralston Creek Half Marathon & 5k

Arvada

