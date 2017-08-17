CSR / Administrative Assistant – Save Our Soles

Save Our Soles is a design, marketing and manufacturer of the finest socks serving the cycling, running, skiing and outdoor markets. All production occurs at our Westminster facility.

We have an immediate opening for an Administrative Assistant / Sales Support position.

Responsibilities include:

• Entering and processing of Sales Orders and Invoices in Quickbooks

• Prepare shipping labels and all documents including international required forms

• Maintaining inventory integrity in Quickbooks

• Update and maintain company website product listings, monthly specials and process website orders

• Answer incoming phone calls

• Perform customer service tasks as required

• Assist sales and graphics personnel as needed

• Work in a small office environment as a team member

Requirements include:

• Previous Administrative or office work experience of 1-3 years

• High School Graduate minimum

• Must be computer literate with proficiency in MS Office software; Excel, Word and Outlook

• Proficiency with Quickbooks a plus

• Excellent communication skills via telephone and email

• Detail orientated who proofreads all work for accuracy

• Some understanding of accounting principles and processes

• Knowledge of the Cycling, Running, Skiing or Outdoor markets preferred

• Ability to work under pressure and meet daily shipping deadlines

• Have a positive attitude, good work ethic and team player

• Must be dependable and punctual

The position is full time, Monday – Friday, 8am to 5pm with an hour for lunch.

Please email your resume, compensation requirements and list of references to jobs@sossocks.com

