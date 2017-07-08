Colorado state championships return to Longmont Criterium

From the Daily Camera

The annual Longmont Criterium bicycle race is back for the 31st edition this Sunday and with it comes the return of the Colorado Senior State Championships.

The Longmont Criterium served as the state championships in 2015 but lost the distinction to a race in Littleton last year. This year, however, the Bicycle Racing Association member teamsvoted to return the state championships to the Longmont Criterium.

“Most criterium races on weekends are in an office park somewhere and they’re not as spectator friendly or fun,” race director Karl Pelletier said. “We’re very proud of our race and its location at Thompson Park, plus our sponsors are great, and everyone else is really fond of it as well.”

The Longmont Criterium’s six-corner, L-shaped course that runs around Thompson Park is considered one Colorado’s fastest, most sprinter-friendly courses and professional riders regularly exceed 35 miles per hour on the corners. Race officials are expecting a large contingent this summer with 127 racers already pre-registered and registration not closing until midnight on Friday.

