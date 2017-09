From Orli Chinea of Blue Competition Cycles:

Friends,

I am pleased to announce that Blue Competition Cycles will be donating 10% of all sales to the Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey Relief. Please feel free to pass this info along, the more people that we reach the more we can donate to those in need. We are a small part of the bike industry and we are trying to do our best to help those affected by the storm. Help us spread the love for the people in Texas.

