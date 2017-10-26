Bicycle friendly state rankings announced

From Bicycle Colorado

The League of American Bicyclists released their bicycle-friendly state rankings today, with Colorado improving one spot from the last ranking, landing us at #6. Our state was recognized as one of the top in the nation for laws, policy and education, but we still have room to improve in the area of devoting transportation funds to bicycling projects.

Governor Hickenlooper’s goal to become the #1 bike state and his Colorado Pedals Project–that Bicycle Colorado helps to administer–received praise and we continue to work to improve cycling in the state and reach the goal of being #1.

