From Bicycle Colorado
The League of American Bicyclists released their bicycle-friendly state rankings today, with Colorado improving one spot from the last ranking, landing us at #6. Our state was recognized as one of the top in the nation for laws, policy and education, but we still have room to improve in the area of devoting transportation funds to bicycling projects.
Governor Hickenlooper’s goal to become the #1 bike state and his Colorado Pedals Project–that Bicycle Colorado helps to administer–received praise and we continue to work to improve cycling in the state and reach the goal of being #1.
2 thoughts on “Bicycle friendly state rankings announced”
Yabut LAB are the, um, twits who think bikes belong only on separated bike paths. To heck with that.
Yes, they support separated infrastructure, but they also promote being comfortable riding in and with traffic.