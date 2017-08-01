Bicycle Colorado Bike Raffle! Grand prize $6,499 titanium Alchemy Eros

Enter the Bicycle Colorado raffle for your chance to win one of three amazing prizes, including this year’s grand prize, a Alchemy Bicycle Company Eros with SRAM RED components, a Haibike SDURO Cross 4.0 eBike, and a weekend bicycle tour for two in Vermont.

The grand prize titanium Alchemy Eros bicycle–valued at $6,499–will get you where you need to go in style. It can be yours with the purchase of one raffle ticket for $10, or three for $25! Click below and join us at Velorama for your chance to win big!

100% of proceeds benefit Bicycle Colorado, the statewide bicycle advocacy organization

