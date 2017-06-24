Pearl Izumi Casting Call for Cycling Models – Paid Work!

CASTING CALL FOR COMPETITIVE CYCLISTS

Cycling apparel powerhouse Pearl Izumi is casting

male and female cyclists for paid commercial work.

We are seeking serious cyclists who meet the following criteria:

Compete at category four or better

Males: 5’10 to 6’2. Size medium (40″ chest, 32″ waist)

Females: 5’5 to 5’9. Size 8 or medium (37″ chest, 29″ waist)

Ages 25 -60

Auditions will be held on June 27 in Denver.

To reserve an audition time please email info@imagebrew.com

Share this:

Tweet

