A New Spin on Empowering Individuals with Disabilities

A concept bicycle shop offering work skills, job training to individuals of all abilities

DENVER – Assisted Cycling Tours, a Colorado 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, will celebrate the launch of its concept bike shop, A New Spin, on Saturday, April 22 at 6410 Wadsworth Bypass from 12p – 4p.

A New Spin is the only bicycle shop of its kind in the United States, offering individuals with disabilities the opportunity to cultivate work skills and earn bikes through working at the shop. The venture is a bike collective model offering internships, earn-a-bike programs, bike education classes, and supported employment training for individuals with Developmental or Intellectual Disabilities, as well as low-income (at-risk) individuals (without disabilities). Their mission is to use bikes to create a fully inclusive community regardless of income level, ability level, nationality and to teach people of all abilities how to fix bicycles.

The shop will currently be the only one of its kind in the Denver metro west area to operate as a bike collective and provide refurbished and workable parts to customers. “This is a great opportunity to engage adults and kids of all abilities and income levels in the world of cycling. We are seeking to bring people who are typically considered to be on the fringes of society to be an active force in the small business community,” states Bob Matter, Founder and Executive Director of Assisted Cycling Tours.

Assisted Cycling Tours is excited to promote and share their core values of: patience and humor, integrity, respect, inclusivity, and empowerment with the Denver community. The public is welcome to attend the launch and celebration of this unique new bicycle shop in Arvada. Due in large part to its uniqueness, numerous community leaders are expected to be in attendance at the event.

