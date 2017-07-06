2017 Triple Bypass Cancelled due to Fire

Evergreen, Colorado (Thursday, July7th @5PM)

The 29th Annual Triple Bypass ride has been CANCELLED due to the forest fires on the course. There are forest fires in both Eagle and Summit Counties with evacuations ordered while fire crews continue to fight the fire at the time of this release. Our paramount concern is the safety or our riders, volunteers and emergency personnel. Our thoughts go out to all involved emergency personnel and we will be donating this year’s Sunday ride meals and hydration to those fighting the fires and protecting our National Forests, mountain towns, and communities. We recognize the need for local and state police to be available for fire related duties and our ride would tax their resources.

We are truly sorry for any inconveniences that the forest fires have caused. Our website www.triplebypass.org has the most current event information about the festival in Evergreen on Saturday for all our registered riders to meet and greet our partners and sponsors. The Triple Bypass is a one- or two-day 120-mile (up to 240-mile) bicycle ride along scenic Colorado highways, country roads and bike paths between Evergreen and Avon and will return for 2018. Proceeds from the Triple Bypass are donated to local non-profits, totaling over two million dollars in the history of Team Evergreen.

The ride is canceled to ensure the safety of all of our riders, personnel, volunteers, however we will have our sponsor expo open to the public and riders on Saturday, July 8th.

Triple Festival Update:

Festival Hours: Saturday, July 8th at Buchannan Recreational Center, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, Colorado 80439 (Noon-8PM)

