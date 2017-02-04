2017 Colorado Bike Expo adds Crit, Street Sprints, Urban Cross Races

2017 Primal Colorado Bike Expo to Include Friday Night Lights Criterium Race, Street Sprints, and Saturday “Magic & Mayhem” Urban Cross Races

February 2, 2017 (Denver, CO) – The Primal Colorado Bike Expo is returning to Denver for its third year, to be held at Sports Authority Field at Mile High May 19-20, 2017. In addition to cycling industry highlights, including more than 100 exhibitors, the kids’ zone, stunts, and extensive demos, perhaps the biggest Expo news is inclusion of the Superior Morgul race series, with a criterium race and street sprints to be held Friday evening. Titled “Friday Night Lights at Mile High Stadium,” the course will circuit around the Expo area, and draw professionals, seasoned riders, and novices alike. Produced by the newly formed bike racing arm of Without Limits Productions, White Line Cycling, the Friday Night Lights event is Day 1 of the 3-day Superior Morgul Omnium.

“The addition of criterium racing, street sprints and urban cross racing to the Colorado Bike Expo makes it a complete weekend for the bike enthusiast and avid racer,” responded Dana Willett, 303Cycling and the Colorado Bike Expo. “This truly is the perfect kick off to the cycling season.”

The 2017 edition of the Superior Morgul is expanding outside of Boulder County for the first time in its 8 year history. This season, in partnership with the Colorado Bike Expo, the Superior Morgul will feature a criterium bike race and street sprints event at Mile High Stadium.

“This is the ‘can’t-miss’ event of the season – the Colorado Bike Expo will take place in the middle of the criterium course with a beer garden, food trucks, activities for kids, 100s of consumer vendors, all while the street sprints are burning up the asphalt just 100 yards away, what more could you ask for,” commented Lance Panigutti, White Line Cycling.

The website will feature all the details and questions regarding registration which is expected to fill up quickly. Street sprints are one of the most exciting racing formats for spectators to watch – eight athletes on a start line, the whistle blows, they hit max power, and 200m later the top four advance to the next round – 3-4 rounds later it’ll all come down to one championship heat.

For more information on the race please visit www.WHITELINECYCLING.com



Additionally, during Day 2 of the Expo (Saturday May 20), DMM Solutions & Events will be producing the “M&M” cyclocross race – A Mile High Urban Bike Event. Some Magic & Mayhem on two wheels at Mile High Stadium will have the magic of road racing with the mayhem of cyclocross. Kids ages three through twelve are FREE with pre-registration. Other categories, including Teens, Young Adults, Industry, “Give it a Go” Rookies, and the “Spandex Crew” are also included. Registration for the Saturday M&M Race opens March 1.



More About the Colorado Bike Expo

The Primal Colorado Bike Expo (May 19th and 20th) is the annual kickoff event for cycling in the state of Colorado. In its third year, the expo will bring together all things cycling and Colorado; pairing industry professionals, recreational riders, biking enthusiasts and utilitarian’s with the latest products, consumer trends, screaming deals, organized rides, clubs & teams, advocacy groups and cycling destinations.

The two day festival and consumer show will also include BMX flatland and aerial stunts, a kid zone, adult big wheel races, learn to ride clinics, strider course, sprint competitions, demo area, antique bicycle display, a fashion show, incredible programming, live entertainment, beer garden, food trucks and more! A portion of the event proceeds will go to support the Colorado High School Cycling League, Trips for Kids Denver Metro and Wish for Wheels.

For more information contact:

Dana Willett, dana@coloradobikeexpo.com

Chandler Smith, chandler@coloradobikeexpo.com

Share this:

Tweet

